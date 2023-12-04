Hyperman Hires Bouncers Hours After Wizkid Gifted Him N20m

Popular hypeman, God Over Everything (GOE) has allegedly hired hefty bouncers barely 24 hours after he was gifted 20 million naira by Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Wizkid.

The popular hypeman was seen in the company of some hefty bouncers and security guards on his way to an event at Lions Field, Alimosho bus stop, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the hypeman who was also known as a musician, was gifted a sum of N20 million by the legendary Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid for hailing him in the song which he had released with other Nigerian artists.

The gesture has cast the spotlight on him as he becomes an overnight celebrity.

This has however garnered reaction online of hiring some bouncers to protect him as he steps out for a function.

Reactions trailing this post;

heislove_light said: “If 20 million can int0xicate you this much. Now imagine the level of maturity and wisdom that the person who gave you that money uses to manage his wealth.”

theonly_terrybtc remarked: “If this one gets 20 Billion Naira he go carry Full police and Army barracks Dey waka, including DSS”

trina_jones wrote: “As he should since everyone wants his money”

iam_ennypara penned: “He needs am, that Egbon Adugbo wahala is too much”

