Hypeafrobeatz Signs New Deal With Iona Reine, 2much Lekerty, La Margielaa

West African Talent powerhouse, Hypeafrobeatz Promotion is excited as they partner with fast rising Ghanaian and Nigerian music acts, iOna Reine, 2Much Lekerty and La Margielaa for their music career journey.

Hypeafrobeatz Promotions, which is a platform which has been partnering with African music talents and helping them build their google presence and online brand, have had the opportunity to work with notable brands like Oxlade, Nayaeffectz, Deangelic Touch Stylist, Bullhaus Entertainment, just to mention a few.

For the Ghanaian female songstress, iOna Reine, the brand was very vital in the early stages of branding but officially in 2023 she partnered with Hypeafrobeatz fully. So far, the star has recorded her career streams of over 1.5 million streams and Over 750 thousand followers aside from getting verified across major platforms.

Nigerian rising singer, 2Much Leker- ty, a young budding artiste from ikotun egbe, Lagos, signed up with Hypeafrobeatz Promotions as he prepares to release his debut projects “Make Am” & “Laiye Mi” La Margielaa also a young artiste on Ghanaian origin based in London, is a rap artiste who has been moving back and forth Ghana and London, decided to partner after his song “Chart” made placement on the Shazam Chart in the US.

According to the founder of Hypeafrobeatz Promotions, Okanlawon Oluwasegun David Atkins, also known as Oba Hype, said that Hypeafrobeatz would be responsible for label services, Marketing, Promotional strategy and Online branding for the independent artistes, helping them reach new heights in their independent careers.