Hygiene Concerns: Livestock Ministry Plans Special Vehicles For Transportation

As part of efforts to improve animal transportation in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development is introducing specially built vehicles designed to ensure livestock are moved in cleaner and safer conditions.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said the custom-made wagons would help regulate the movement of animals within the country and support better health and safety standards. He explained that only vehicles registered under the new digital system would be allowed to carry livestock.

This development is tied to the Ministry’s ongoing partnership with OneServe Technologies Limited, a private technology firm helping to build a national digital platform for the livestock sector. Officials from the company recently visited the Ministry in Abuja to discuss progress on the project.

Speaking during the visit, Maiha said the digital platform would help improve coordination across the livestock value chain. He also pointed out the need for more involvement from the private sector in meat production, especially in terms of abattoirs.

According to him, there is a need to understand how many abattoirs currently exist, what their capacities are, and whether they are still functional. Maiha added that a longterm national livestock plan was also in the works. He stressed the importance of gathering accurate data to help guide future decisions and improve management in the sector.

On his part, Ibrahim Maigari Ahmed, who leads the team at OneServe Technologies, explained that the platform would serve as a central database for livestock-related activities. It will include details such as market locations, types of livestock available, operational schedules, banking services, and distances to nearby towns or cities.

Ahmed added that the platform would also provide users with access to verified service providers including veterinarians, transporters, and other relevant professionals. He said this would make it easier for farmers, traders, and the public to connect with the right people near their local markets.