Hyenana partners Sole Empire to be new entertainment game changer

Eric Adebamiro Adeyanju, one of the best talents in this part of the world popularly known as Hyenana has concluded plans to work in concert with the management of Sole Empire Limited, an intelligent integrated firm with an in-depth bias for unusual strategic services to create a win-win live event, brand activation, entertainment, PR and media consultancy, for brands/clientele under the leadership of Event Management gurus Omoh Talabi (Principal Consultant) and Kanbi Owolabi (Operations Director).

The charismatic and articulate performer based in Lagos, Nigeria, has over a decade of experience captivating diverse audiences with his eloquence and wit like no other. Hyenana, the reputable content creator, TV/event host, brand influencer, actor, and brand consultant, gained recognition when he humorously responded to the question, “What do you call a female hyena?” This incident paved the way for the growth of the Hyenana brand, showcasing Mr. Eric Adeyanju’s ability to create engaging and entertaining content both on and off the stage. His unending talents have led to a solid partnership with Sole Empire Limited, his brand management outfit, to take his offerings to the next level in the entertainment industry and beyond.

With this new association with Sole Empire Limited, Hyenana is set to change the events and entertainment industry doing what he knows how to do best like never before. Hyenana has been uniquely different from his contemporaries and much focused on his acts to create unforgettable experiences. And, he is no doubt geared up to send signals to the self-acclaimed MCs in the industry that he is ready to take over the scene.

Industry watchers also revealed that Hyenana has been a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry, having stepped up his game in different shows and engagements. To keep the record straight, Hyenana is not new to the game, but he is one of the rare sensational talents who wait for their time to shine like a star who does the real thing in the entertainment industry

