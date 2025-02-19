Hydropower Has Capacity To Boost Plateau’s Economy, Tourism –EU

Share

The European Union (EU) has revealed that the generation of hydropower in Plateau State would help in boosting the economy of the state through sustainable agricultural practices, industry and tourism.

The Head of Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, noted that the hydropower project was part of the EU’s mandate and partnership with the state to provide clean, safe, affordable, and renewable energy sources to the people, said they were plans to establish a hydropower generation site at Asso falls in Plateau state, with an expectation to generate 2MW of electricity.

Stefanowicz, who made this known during the delegation’s visit to the state to assess the Asso falls, emphasised the importance of collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power to integrate the project into Nigeria’s larger electricity market development.

Highlighting how these sectors could drive growth together, she said: “With electricity generation, we will have agriculture, industry, and tourism. That’s a very good combination.”

Share

Please follow and like us: