Hydro-Power: UNIDO, EU Partner To Boost Food Security

Share

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), in collaboration with the European Union (EU), has started a small hydro-power initiative aimed at boosting Nigeria’s agric sector and ensuring food security.

UNIDO National Programme Coordinator, Mr Reuben Bamidele, announced this during a two-day workshop on the initiative for agroindustry use in Nigeria.

According to him, the initiative is titled: “Promoting Small Hydropower Development and Circular Economy Approaches in Nigeria”.

He said with funding from the EU, UNIDO was implementing the project with the aim of scaling food value chains to promote food security. Bamidele further explained that the initiative comprised two components as sub-projects.

He named the first one as the Small Hydro Power Development for Agro-Industry Use in Nigeria (SHP-DAIN). The second one, he said, is called Advancing Nigeria’s Green and Just Transition to Net Zero through Circular Economy Practices.

Bamidele said the SHP-DAIN aimed to increase the capacity of small hydro power (SHP) in the total energy mix to promote productivity along the agricultural value chains and other businesses.

He added that it would enhance livelihoods, as well as promote food security and decent work. “The project aims to scale activities across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with state partnerships to complement EU funding.

“One of the main outputs under the SHP-DAIN project is human and institutional capacity building. “It is in this context that UNIDO, in collaboration with stakeholders, aims to build the capacity of policy and decision makers, renewable energy project developers and relevant financial institutions.

“This is to effectively develop and implement small hydropower projects in Nigeria,” he said. He also highlighted the sector’s challenges in generation, transmission, and distribution.

The programme coordinator also advocated for community engagement for successful power development, especially in water resource utilisation.

In his own remark at the event, the EU delegation Programme Manager for Energy, Green, and Circular Economy to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Godfrey Ogbemudia, highlighted the EU’s longstanding dedication to renewable energy initiatives in the country.

He said that the EU was supporting the project with 5,000 euros. “From policy advocacy to financial support and capacity building, the EU’s focus on sustainable solutions has helped the progress in the energy sector, particularly in solar development.

“The EU’s track record in fostering sustainable energy projects is exemplified in the Nigerian Energy Support Programme.

”Under this initiative, over a hundred developers received comprehensive training on solar technologies and project implementation,” he said.

Ogbemudia also said there was a need to focus on scalability, knowledge transfer, and seed funding. According to him, this demonstrates a commitment to sustainable outcomes and long-term viability in renewable energy ventures.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, represented by Mr Adebayo Adebeji, the Deputy Director of Renewable Energy, expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts of UNIDO and the EU.

He stressed the importance of sustainable energy practices in achieving agricultural transformation and food security through various federal ministries implementing the project.

“We also commend efforts made in organising the capacity building workshop to help relevant stakeholders achieve sustainable energy development.

“The integrated approach adopted under the small hydropower development project holds promise for revolutionising the agricultural sector, improving energy access in rural communities, and uplifting livelihoods,” he said.

The Minister of State, Trade and Industry, Senator John Enoh, represented by Akeju Olutayo, said the development of small agro-power held immense promise for Nigeria’s rural edification and agricultural transformation.

“As a nation blessed with abundant water resources and arable land, we are equally positioned to leverage renewable energy to power agro-industry growth, enhance livelihood, food security, create jobs, and reduce our carbon footprint,” he said.

Share