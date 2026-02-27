HUTOAN President Calls For Structured Hajj Planning To Address Challenges

The Hajj and Umrah Tour Operators Association of Nigeria (HUTOAN) has called for the adoption of a structured, year-round Hajj planning framework to address recurring challenges associated with late registration and quota limitations.

The President of the association, Muhammed Auwal Suleiman, made the call in an interview with Hajj Gazette, stressing that Nigeria must move from its current culture of last-minute preparations to a system anchored on early commitment and financial planning. Suleiman noted that several countries have institutionalized structured mechanisms that commence planning for the next Hajj immediately after the conclusion of the current pilgrimage.

In nations such as Indonesia and Malaysia, he said, registration and payment processes are largely driven by organized savings schemes, allowing intending pilgrims to secure their slots well ahead of deadlines. He contrasted this with the prevailing Nigerian model, where most pilgrims make payments close to departure dates, creating logistical bottlenecks and exposing many to the risk of missing out due to quota and other constraints.

According to him, the evolving operational framework in Saudi Arabia now demands strict adherence to timelines, with limited tolerance for delayed documentation and remittances. He emphasized that stakeholders across the Nigerian Hajj ecosystem must collaborate to institutionalize early registration systems and encourage pilgrims to begin preparations at least a year in advance. Suleiman also advocated a rollover mechanism that would allow intending pilgrims who miss a particular year’s deadline to secure priority placement in the following cycle.

He further called for sustained grassroots sensitization campaigns to deepen public understanding of the changing dynamics of Hajj administration, warning that failure to adapt could continue to jeopardize Nigeria’s participation under increasingly rigid global standards. Meanwhile, Sulaiman said indication shows that no new pilgrims can be accommodated as the registration and data capture is effectively closed giving way for visa processing window.

The operational cycle has moved beyond the point of fresh admissions, following the expiration of key Saudi deadlines. According to him, the Hajj process is governed by a rigid international framework coordinated between Nigerian authorities and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leaving no room for late entries once official portals are shut.

“The 2026 Hajj exercise is now at its concluding preparatory phase. At this stage, fresh registrations are no longer possible because the visa window and other regulatory timelines have closed,” Suleiman stated. He noted that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), in collaboration with state pilgrims’ boards and licensed tour operators, had earlier outlined deadlines covering registration, remittances, documentation, and medical compliance.

With those benchmarks concluded, attention has shifted to final logistics such as visa stamping, airlift arrangements, accommodation confirmation, and other orientation programmes. Suleiman emphasized that the development highlights the strategic importance of deadline discipline in Hajj preparation. He explained that visa processing timelines are determined strictly by Saudi authorities, and once the portal is closed, extensions are not granted.

He further advised intending pilgrims for future exercises to prioritize early preparation, including securing valid international passports, updating medical records, and ensuring full financial readiness before declaring interest. “In a quota-based system, preparedness determines access.

Once allocations are tied to confirmed payments and completed documentation, late compliance automatically disqualifies intending pilgrims,” he added. With the 2026 window effectively sealed, Suleiman urged intending pilgrims to begin early strategic planning for subsequent Hajj cycles to avoid last-minute disappointments.