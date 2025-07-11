HUTOAN President Calls For Early Planning To Curb Hajj Challenges

The President of the Hajj and Umrah Tour Operators of Nigeria (HUTOAN), Alhaji Suleiman Awwal, has urged stakeholders to commence early preparations for the 2026 Hajj to avoid operational setbacks.

Awwal, who is also the Chairman and CEO of Grandtrack Travels and Tours, said the 2025 Hajj recorded notable improvements, particularly in services provided at Mina a critical component of the pilgrimage.

“There is remarkable success this year, especially in Mina, which is the major focus of Hajj operations every year.

We commend NAHCON and other stakeholders for the success,” he said in an interview with Hajj Reporters in Makkah.

He noted that close coordination with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Saudi-based service providers offered deeper insight into the complexities of Hajj operations.

“To improve on the recorded successes, there is a need to start early preparations for the 2026 Hajj because most of the challenges encountered this year are related to time management,” he added.

Awwal revealed that HUTOAN executives would convene soon to review this year’s experience and develop strategies for the 2026 Hajj.