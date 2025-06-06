Hussien Rides High After Dollars Success, Hints On Major Moves

Share

The Nigerian music scene is buzzing with a new name on the rise, Hussien (real name Akinsola Usman), who recently made a strong impression with his breakout track ‘Dollars’, featuring Wizka and Rybeena.

The song, a smooth fusion of Afrobeat rhythm and streetwise lyrical energy, has captured the attention of fans and industry insiders alike.

But Hussien isn’t resting on his success. In a recent statement, the talented artist revealed that the reception to ‘Dollars’ has been overwhelmingly positive, bringing in a wave of new fans and industry recognition.

Riding on that momentum, Hussien has accelerated his timeline for upcoming projects, promising new music sooner than expected. “The love I’ve gotten from ‘Dollars’ pushed me to move faster than I planned,” Hussien said.

“There’s a lot more coming — the fans have shown up for me, and I want to give back with music that speaks to them,” he added. Even more exciting, Hussien disclosed that he is currently working towards collaborations with major Nigerian

