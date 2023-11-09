Husband, Wife Get 2 Years In Jail For Trafficking In Methamphetamine

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, La- gos, presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo, yesterday, convicted and sentenced a man, Mr Okafor Ikechukwu Mc- Williams, and his wife, Okafor Ifeyinwa Grace to two years imprisonment for unlawful dealing in 19.12 kilograms of Methamphetamine, a prohibited drug.

The judge arrived at the jail term after the couple, who reside at 9, Awa Street, Ago-Palace Way, Okota, Lagos State, pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy, unlawful dealing and unlawful possession of the banned drug. It would be recalled that the couple were arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) due to their alleged involvement in the act.

According to the prosecutor, Mr A. G. Yaunyam, the jailed couple engaged in the crime on October 5, 2023, at their residence, 9, Awa Street, Ago-Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

The prosecutor hinted to the court that the crime contravened Sections 14, 19 and 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended), and was punishable under the same Act. The husband and wife thereafter pleaded guilty to the charge as made against them by the NDLEA.