Husband of MFM basketball team coach, Ochuko: Why I allowed my wife to travel after birth through surgery

After winning her second title as MFM Basketball Women’s Team coach, OCHUKO OWOLABI, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, described her husband as her Number 1 fan, with the husband, LOLENT OWOLABI, saying even though he is her biggest support, he remains her Number 1 critic. Excerpts…

So, tell us, how has it been seeing your wife almost out there, either training, competing, or stuff like that?

Nothing has been hidden from the start. We first met in 2011 and began a serious relationship in 2014. We got married in 2016, so we were friends before that. We have always been open with each other about our lives. I know what she does, and she knows what I do. We met through our jobs; I was the general manager of a hotel, and she was a talented basketball coach. Our meeting occurred when her team came for a tournament at my hotel.

Our relationship has always been open-minded, and I understand what it entails. I was fortunate to have met her former boss, the late Wale Aboderin, who advised me on what to expect and the sacrifices I would need to make. Thankfully, we were both in management positions, but I initially envisioned her as a full-time housewife. She was apprehensive about this and decided to discuss it with Mr. Wale.

He invited me to Lagos for a conversation about our future. He said after investing so much in her career as a player and coach, it would be a mistake to pull her out of coaching immediately after marriage, as that would undermine all the efforts made. He made me promise to allow her to continue practising, and I committed to supporting her for three to five years after marriage. Now, years later, I am still fully supportive of her career and remain dedicated to it.

Last year, she had to travel to Asaba despite just having a cesarean section for the birth of her second child. Were you not scared to allow her to travel that far at the time?

I think it’s like I said earlier, it’s easy because we are always into this thing together. I want you to know that there is nothing my wife does without my approval. She doesn’t do anything without me, not that I control her like the remote, but she will not do anything without my approval. Even though she knows that I’m a full supporter of her. So, when she gave birth, the chairman of the basketball club, Godwin Enakhena, gave her full leave so that she could stay back at home. So the man was not even pushing, wanted her to recover well. But it happened that the team was not doing too well. So she needed to be at that place because it’s more of like a win or a loss. If they didn’t get the needed results at that place, they’re out. Even the man was concerned you don’t have to go, you don’t have to do this. But we talked about this and I was certain medically, we spoke with our doctor and then, seeing her condition that she was responding to treatment, even during the first phase, she was there following up with the team, checking them online, passing instruction, she was there mentally and the likes, but by the time the team was going to Delta State, she had fully recuperated and she was ready to go. Even though the scar was still there and healing, you know, she’s always been a tough woman.

Your wife called you her Number 1 fan, how does that make you feel?

It makes me feel good because I know she wouldn’t say anything less than that. However, what she didn’t tell you is that I am her number one critic. If her team doesn’t perform to expectations, I am the first to point it out. I know her abilities and have high expectations for her, so when those aren’t met, I hold her accountable.

For example, during the Akure phase, they lost to Dolphins and Delta Queens, and I told her, “How could you lose to Delta, who is the weakest team in the group, and to Dolphins, your former club? That is unacceptable.” If it were football, it would be embarrassing to lose to your former club. I emphasized that she could lose to any team, but she must never lose to her former club.

She understood the message, and by the time they played the second phase in Enugu, I knew they weren’t going to lose any matches—they would surely beat the Dolphins. So, as I said, I am both her biggest fan and her number one critic.

Again, when they played in the Founders Cup and lost the finals to the Dolphins, the captain mentioned, “Oh, it was just a friendly,” as if it wasn’t a big deal. I was watching the highlights on Channels when I heard that and thought, “Really? You lost your cup and take it so lightly?” I was very serious about it. You don’t do that. Your cup is important, and it’s organized by your team.

