Husband Bags 4 Years Jail Term For Killing Wife

Justice Angela Otaluka of an Abuja High Court sitting in Apo has sentenced one, Ayedun Makanjuola to four years imprisonment for running over and killing his wife, Adenike. The FCT police commissioner charged Makanjuola with culpable homicide. Delivering judgement in the matter, Justice Otaluka noted that the deceased’s act was provocative when she threw her husband’s food and when she threw a stone at the rear windscreen of his car while he tried to drive out.

The judge said she did not consider Makanjuola reversing his car as retaliation, but as a loss of control of his feelings. “It was not a deliberate action but sudden. The prosecution has failed to prove the intent of the defendant but has proven the offence of culpable homicide. “I find the defendant guilty of culpable homicide not punishable with death and convict him,” the judge held. In his plea for leniency, defence lawyer, Kolade Adegboyega, told the court that the defendant was a responsible man and was planning a trip to bring their two children home with the deceased before the incident. He urged the court to consider the children who are living with their maternal grandmother.

The judge however sentenced the defendant to four years imprisonment, including the two years and 10 months he had already spent in jail, citing Sections 222 and 224 of the Penal Code. Section 222 states that culpable homicide is not punishable with death if the offender, while deprived of the power of self-control by grave and sudden provocation, causes the death of the person who gave the provocation or causes the death of any other person by mistake or accident. Section 224 states that whoever commits culpable homicide, not punishable by death, will be punished with imprisonment for life or any lesser term or with a fine or with both.

The prosecution lawyer, Adama Musa, had told the court that Makanjuola reversed his vehicle and ran over his wife, which led to her death on May 7, 2021, after a misunderstanding. The lawyer said Makanjuola reversed his car and crashed the deceased into a concrete fence, which caused her serious injuries, and later rushed his wife to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. In his defence, Makanjuola said he put the car in reverse mode in anger and mistakenly crushed his wife.