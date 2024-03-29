Husband Arrested For Beating Wife To Death In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has taken into custody Emmanuel Okpara, who is suspected of fatally assaulting his wife, Patience in the Agege area of Lagos State.

Following an apparently intense altercation between the couple on Monday, Okpara was accused of physically attacking his wife.

According to a police source who spoke with New Telegraph, Patience started throwing up blood while also suffering internal injuries.

The report claims that when the deceased’s son discovered her unconscious at the spot the next morning, he hurried her to the hospital so as to receive medical assistance.

The source said, “The son of the deceased reported at Elere Division on Tuesday that on Monday around 1 am, he received a phone call that his mother’s husband, Emmanuel Okpara, beat her, leading to injury and vomiting of blood.

“When he rushed to their residence on Tuesday morning, he did not meet Emmanuel but saw only her mother. He subsequently rushed her to Orile Agege General Hospital where she was admitted for medical treatment.”

The police source claimed the suspect was taken into custody and arrested afterwards.

In the meantime, Patience, who had been receiving medical attention since being brought to the hospital, was pronounced deceased on Thursday morning.

The Divisional Police Officer who visited the hospital to assess the late Patience’s condition was reportedly told by the on-duty physician that this was true.

“Unfortunately, when the DPO visited the hospital to check the victim, the doctor on duty informed him that Patience gave up the ghost at about 6 am on Thursday,” the source disclosed.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, and said; “The suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody. The deceased’s corpse will be evacuated to the mainland general hospital mortuary in Yaba for autopsy, and investigation is ongoing.”