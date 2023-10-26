Hurricane Otis Makes Landfall In Mexico

Hurricane Otis, an “extremely dangerous” category five storm, has made a landfall in southern Mexico, US meteorologists said.

According to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC), Otis touched down near the popular Acapulco resort just after midnight yesterday (06:25 GMT).

The storm’s winds are forecast to reach 165mph (270km/h). The NHC warned of “destructive waves” and heavy flooding in coastal areas, including Acapulco.

A hurricane warning is in effect for a 350km- long stretch of coastline between the coastal towns of Zihuatanejo and Punta Maldonado in the state of Guerrero, reports the BBC.