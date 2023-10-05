HURIWA’s Call For Sule’s Probe, Failed Distractive Strategy – Nasarawa govt

The Nasarawa State Government has dismissed the call on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) by the Human Writers Association (HURIWA), to investigate Governor Abdullahi Sule over the alleged use of state funds to support his legal battle.

The government said Governor Sule has been consistent in the promotion of transparency, and accountability in the management of the state’s meager funds since the assumption of office in 2019, urging members of the public to disregard the call.

In a press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba and made available to newsmen in Lafia, yesterday, described the call by HURIWA as another distractive strategy coming from an obviously partisan group working for the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement read in parts ” The attention of His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, has been drawn to a media publication credited to a group operating under the umbrella of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), calling for his probe”

“In the ill-motivated publication, the group urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations that the Governor might be utilising state funds to support his legal battle following the recent erroneous judgement by two members of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal against him”

” His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule calls on the public to consider this allegation as another distractive strategy coming from an obviously partisan group working for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party”

” It is on record that the administration of Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule has remained consistent in the promotion of transparency and accountability in governance, especially the management of State’s meagre resources since their assumption of office in 2019 and cannot use a penny belonging to the State to pursue his matter at the Appeal Court or any personal cause”

” The State Government hereby assures all individuals and groups, (including HURIWA) who are working to hijack the mandate freely given to Governor Sule in the March 18th governorship election by the people of the State that they will not succeed by the grace of God”

” For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency has since directed his legal team to appeal the erroneous ruling of two members of the 3-man panel of the Tribunal and shall do everything within the confines of the law to ensure that the mandate given to him remains in place till 2027″

The statement therefore called on the good people of Nasarawa state to remain calm and peaceful in their conduct no matter the provocation from members of the opposition party in the state.