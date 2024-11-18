HURIWA Queries Tinubu Over Appointment Of Bwala

Share

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the decision of President Bola Tinubu to appoint the erstwhile campaign spokesman of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, as his Special Adviser on Public Communication and Media.

The Association opined that Bwala will find it difficult to communicate any meaningful and tangible achievements of the government to Nigerians.

Speaking via a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said Nigerians would not take Bwala seriously because of his notoriety for rubbishing the credibility of the President.

HURIWA told the President emphatically that Bwala would labour in vain to communicate any meaningful and tangible achievements of the government to Nigerians due to his notoriety.

The statement read, “The media of mass communication wouldn’t even take any of his words as believable because of his notoriety in absolutely rubbishing the credentials, integrity and credibility of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the presidential campaign in 2023.”

HURIWA said the designation of Bwala as his spokesman is an emphatic statement by Tinubu that public opinion matters little to him.

“How does President Tinubu expect any sane Nigerian to believe any communication out of the mouth of Daniel Bwala, the same person, who as the campaign spokesman of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential flag bearer in the 2023 poll, went to the gutter level of branding the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as someone associated with drug trafficking?

“What has changed between when Bwala was running down Tinubu during the presidential campaign and now that he has gone to grab a presidential appointment?

“The memories of Nigerians are fresh and we remember all the dirty campaigns against the person of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including tagging him with such a heinous crime in a prime time interview with a TV station that was watched by over 100 million Nigerians and then the same extensively damaging information on Tinubu circulated on the front pages of major newspapers.

“Mr President should endeavour to inject respect for ethics and morality in deciding on whom to appoint into Public offices. Sir, you must realise that any attempt to give the impression that the government has no care in the world for public perception of your APC administration, then the essence of governance is inevitably defeated.

“Imagine the same person who made sensational allegations against the president when he was a candidate, now becoming the spokesman of the same President as if Nigerians have no retentive memories.

“This is a moral aberration. Mr President, if Bwala needed financial assistance, why not give him a legal consultancy to make genuine incomes instead of rubbishing the high office of Special Adviser on Public,” the statement added.

