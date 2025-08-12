…Citing Politically Motivated Action

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly abandoning its statutory mandate and transforming into a tool for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to crush opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, the group expressed outrage over the EFCC’s interrogation and detention of former Sokoto State Governor and serving Senator, Aminu Tambuwal, over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals amounting to ₦189 billion.

HURIWA described the move as a “Politically-orchestrated smokescreen” designed to intimidate and fracture the opposition coalition.

It’s noted that the EFCC’s actions mirror a disturbing pattern where opposition politicians face swift prosecution, while alleged corruption involving All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts mysteriously disappears from public scrutiny once they align with the ruling party.

The group cited the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, who confirmed that at least three former governors in the coalition had been summoned by the EFCC in recent days, in what the party described as “politically motivated moves based on stale cases, not fresh evidence.”

HURIWA questioned the EFCC’s impartiality, stating that the agency has become “an indispensable cog in the machinery of Tinubu’s desperate and crooked quest for a second term in office.”

The group urged Nigerians, civil society organisations, professional bodies, and the independent media to resist what it called “a dangerous slide into one-party dictatorship.”

HURIWA called on the National Assembly to summon the EFCC leadership to explain the rationale behind its actions and demanded that the international community take note of what it described as “state-sponsored political persecution masquerading as anti-corruption.”

The group warned that unchecked abuse of state power by Tinubu’s administration could permanently damage Nigeria’s democratic framework.