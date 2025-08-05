HURIWA Commends DSS DG Over Human Rights Reforms

…Urges Institutionalisation of Human Rights Desk Nationwide

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has expressed profound commendation for the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, over what it describes as “A pleasantly surprising and deeply encouraging shift” in the agency’s operational philosophy, particularly as it relates to the respect for human rights, compliance with the rule of law, and compensation for victims of wrongful detention.

HURIWA, which for 18 years has consistently called for accountability, transparency, and strict adherence to democratic norms by Nigeria’s security services, said it is shocked positively so by the proactive reforms already being implemented by the new DSS helmsman.

Speaking through its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said it was a welcome development to see the DSS, long criticised by the human rights community for opacity and high-handedness, now taking meaningful and bold steps to reform its operations and institutional culture.

“It is not every day that the human rights community in Nigeria is compelled to acknowledge progress within a security agency that has historically been associated with arbitrary detention and abuse of power,” Onwubiko said.

“But in this case, we must give credit where it is due. Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi has not only started well—he has already exceeded expectations in some key areas.”

HURIWA specifically referred to the recent release of three young Nigerians—Augustine Udemba, Nelson Onyedikachi Udemba, and Ifesinachi Eze—who were detained by the DSS on allegations of belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), as well as their alleged involvement in the killing of seven herders.

The trio, according to information revealed by respected human rights lawyer, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, were held unjustly for months without prosecution, only to be released on Tuesday following a review ordered by the DSS Director-General.

HURIWA agrees completely with Barrister Adeyanju’s description of the release as a landmark reflection of the DG’s reformist agenda and a commitment to upholding the rights of citizens.

“We in HURIWA are genuinely impressed not only by the fact that these young men were released after being unjustly detained, but that they were also reportedly compensated,” Onwubiko added.

“This signals a dramatic shift in how the DSS perceives its constitutional mandate. Under the leadership of Mr. Ajayi, the DSS appears to be making a conscious effort to be seen not just as an armed wing of the Federal Government, but as a neutral security institution that exists to serve the national interest of all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation.”

HURIWA further noted that the cases of other previously detained citizens, including a businessman named Abdulyakini Salisu—who was wrongfully detained on suspicion of kidnapping—are clear indicators that the DG of DSS is systematically reviewing and cleaning up the agency’s detention records.

Salisu was not only released after years in unlawful custody, but was reportedly awarded ₦10 million in compensation—a rare and exemplary gesture in the history of Nigeria’s security sector.

Even more remarkable, HURIWA noted, is the case of a Jos-based businessman who was accidentally shot by DSS operatives in 2016. After years of legal battles and initial resistance by DSS officials, the DG finally intervened to ensure he received ₦20 million in compensation, showing that justice delayed does not always have to be justice denied.

“We are calling on the hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force to borrow a leaf from the ongoing reforms in the DSS,” Onwubiko said. “If the DSS, which has historically operated in secrecy and with limited external oversight, can now start to open itself up to reform, redress, and responsiveness, then other security agencies must follow suit. This is the kind of positive competition we want to see among our national institutions.”

HURIWA called on the DSS DG to institutionalise these reforms by establishing a formal Human Rights Desk within the agency, similar to the model adopted by the Nigerian Army.

The association recommended that this desk should have a clear mandate to receive and investigate complaints from members of the public and DSS personnel regarding human rights abuses or operational misconduct.

HURIWA stressed that setting up such a unit at both the national headquarters and across all state commands would not only reinforce the agency’s reform agenda but also create a transparent mechanism for internal accountability.

“In light of what we’ve seen so far, we are hopeful,” Onwubiko said. “But hope alone is not enough. That is why we are urging the DSS to build on these reforms and to codify them into its standard operating procedures.

We are recommending the immediate creation of Human Rights Desks across all DSS offices nationwide, headed by trained officers with a mandate to ensure that the service remains in alignment with Nigeria’s constitution, international human rights treaties, and best global practices.”

HURIWA concluded by encouraging other civil society groups, the legal community, and the National Assembly to support the DSS in its ongoing reforms, stating that sustainable change in security sector governance requires multi-stakeholder collaboration.

“This is not about praising a person, it is about supporting a principle—accountability, justice, and fairness.

If the DSS continues on this path, it will not only redeem its image but could become a model for how national security institutions should operate in a democratic society.”