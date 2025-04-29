HURIWA Calls For Probe Of British Army Over Alleged Arms Smuggling In Delta

Share

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has joined other prominent Civil Society organizations calling for a full-scale and transparent investigation into the alleged involvement of an alleged British Army officer, Major Micah Polo, in an arm trafficking case recently uncovered by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Delta State.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA expressed grave concern over the implications of the incident for national and regional security.

The group demanded coordinated action between the United Kingdom and Nigerian authorities to ensure accountability and safeguard peace.

According to information cited by HURIWA, the DSS reportedly recovered 50 AK-47 rifles, six pump-action shotguns, and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition during a covert operation near Asaba on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Major Polo was reportedly arrested in Lagos while attempting to board a flight to the United Kingdom, while several of his associates were apprehended in Asaba.

HURIWA warned that the reported discovery of such a massive cache of arms if confirmed posed serious risks to Nigeria’s fragile peace and democratic order.

The group also raised concerns over alleged links between Major Polo and a prominent traditional ruler in Delta State, suggesting a potentially broader conspiracy to destabilize the Warri Federal Constituency, an area already experiencing heightened political tension.

The association recalled that unrest in Warri has been fuelled by disputes over the delineation of wards and polling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), an exercise ordered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on December 2, 2022.

HURIWA emphasized that opposition to lawful democratic processes must never escalate into armed conflict, and that arms trafficking aimed at destabilizing the region must be met with the highest level of seriousness.

The group in a petition to the British High Commission, urged the UK Government to collaborate fully with Nigerian authorities to investigate Major Polo’s alleged involvement and to trace any wider networks.

HURIWA stressed that the investigation must identify the source and intended destination of the recovered arms in order to dismantle any transnational trafficking operations and prevent future incidents.

Furthermore, HURIWA called on the British High Commission to reaffirm the United Kingdom’s commitment to peace, democracy, and the rule of law by ensuring that any nationals found complicit in acts of sabotage against Nigeria’s sovereignty are prosecuted according to international and domestic laws.

The association noted that swift and transparent action would not only restore public trust but also demonstrate that the UK remains a steadfast partner in global peacekeeping and counterterrorism efforts.

HURIWA cautioned that failure to act decisively could embolden other actors to exploit Nigeria’s political frictions for illicit gains, thereby further destabilizing an already volatile region.

The group insisted that no foreign agent, regardless of status, should be allowed to interfere in Nigeria’s internal affairs or contribute to the escalation of violence.

Emphasizing the importance of tracing the origins of the allegedly recovered arms, HURIWA suggested that effective international cooperation between Nigeria and the UK could serve as a model for tackling transnational organized crime and protecting the sovereignty of vulnerable nations.

The association also called on Nigeria’s DSS to handle the investigation professionally, transparently, and within the confines of the law, urging that the findings be made public to reassure citizens and deter future conspiracies.

As part of its broader advocacy, HURIWA reiterated that safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy demands constant vigilance against both internal and external threats.

It urged the Nigerian government to strengthen intelligence coordination, border security, and diplomatic vigilance to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

HURIWA concluded by calling on Nigerians to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and support lawful authorities in preserving peace.

The organization pledged to continue monitoring the situation and engaging local and international stakeholders to ensure that justice prevails.

As Nigeria grapples with multiple security challenges, HURIWA’s intervention serves as a timely reminder that preserving peace and democracy requires unwavering vigilance, uncompromising justice, and strong international collaboration.

