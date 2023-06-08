New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
HURIWA: APC’s Choice Of Akpabio Unconstitutional, Lacks Integrity

The Human Rights Writers’ Association, (HURIWA) has faulted the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to settle for Godswill Akpabio as its preferred choice for the Senate Presidency.

In a statement by National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA said the choice of Akpabio is against all logic of inclusive consultation and the imperative of taking the right first steps of building a promised new Nigeria anchored on ‘Renewed Hope,’ of APC.

The group said: “This unconstitutional decision offends the legally binding principle of checks and balances amongst the tiers of government and is an egregious and irreparable violation of the constitutionally guaranteed principle of independence of the legislature.

“As a preeminent and prominent good governance- oriented human rights organisation sworn to fight corruption and human rights abuses in Nigeria and on the continent, HURIWA totally rejects the alleged choice of Senator Akpabio as a preferred candidate for President of the 10th Senate.

On the scale of integrity and morality, he is the absolutely wrong choice.”

