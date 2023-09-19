HURIWA accuses Tinubu of lopsided appointments

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused President Bola Tinubu of nepotism and lopsidedness in his appointments.

Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko said in a statement on Monday claimed that most of the key appointments made so far by the president were people of his Yoruba ethnic group with Lagos connections.

The group cited the recent appointments of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service as attestation to his claim.

It said: “With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent approval of the nomination of Olayemi Cardoso to serve as the substantive new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN], some 48 hours after appointing Zachaeus Adedeji as the acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, the strong perception that the President is pushing an unseemly pro-ethnic agenda became worryingly stronger.

”With a little over 100 days on the saddle, the President’s appointments have shown he appears to have special consideration for people from his south-west region, especially those with links to Lagos State.”

