Hunters Royal Hotel offers comfort, delightsome service

Are you on a visit to Owo, the town famous for its Igogo Festival and home of hospitality in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, the Sunshine State, on a business or leisure trip, social engagement or just seeking fun and time out in a naturally blissful environment, then Hunters Royal Hotel beckons. It is a first choice hospitality home in the city, as it comes with the full comple- ment of modern and plush hospitality amenities while it services are curated by professionals that are driven by the culture of excellency, with personal touch to the delight of guests seeking leisure and comfort from ‘home away from home.’

It is also the newest spot for harvest of fun in the town as it was opened for business about eight months ago. Located in Oke-Ogun axis of Owo, Hunters Royal Hotel’s edifice offers an attractive pull, with rich and exquisite ambiance. It boasts a number of well apportioned rooms of different categories, all posh, tastefully fur- nished and fitted with rich amenities for the comfort and relaxation of guests.

Some of these amenities include; comfy bed, ensuite bathroom that is fitted with freshly mint- ed toiletries, flat screen TV, with multiple news and entertainment channels, study desk and chair as well as settee, wardrobe and safe for your valuables. The hotel is also a delightsome place to ex- plore for savoury culinary experience, as its allday restaurant offers both African and continent dishes, spiced with rich and rare local delicacies. The hotel’s lounge and bar is where you can relax comfortably all day and it has a rich stock of assorted drinks, ranging from wine, brandy, champagne, beverages to mocktails and cock- tails of different tastes. For event planners, the hotel is the best spot in town as it has a rich blend of conference and meeting facilities that are equipped with mod- ern gadgets as well as dedicated personnel at your beck and call. Boasting a serene envi- ronment, the hotel offers among others 24-hour power supply and secu- rity, ample parking space, dedicated kitchenette for guests who are interested in exploring their culinary skill as well as storage fa- cility for guests. Speaking on the hotel’s facilities and services, the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Richard Olugbenga Ode, noted that, it is partly dedicated to boosting the tourism and hospitality industry of the town by making visitors to Owo have the best of accommodation and savour the warmth and rich hospitality of the people.

“Our services are rendered and pro- vided by well-trained, polite, respectful, receptive and diligent attendants. As part of our preference for adequate security, which is a paramount consideration in our service, we install CCTV cameras in important areas of the hotel from the gate, car park, and the canopy cover arena provided for the comfort of our clientele,” he said. While calling on visitors, residents and travellers to explore the special experienc- es offer by the hotel, Ode said there is the need for conscious effort at investing in hotel business in order to boost and en- hance the tourism and hospitality industry, as well as offer the clients value for their money.