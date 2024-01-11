Hunters, Police Arrest Four For Illegal Tax Collection In Benue

Men of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services (NHFSS) in collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force have arrested four suspected illegal tax collectors in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The suspects were nabbed while extorting petty traders at the Lafia park in Makurdi local government.

They claimed to have belonged to a local government market committee constituted to collect revenue in the parks and markets.

However, their claim was immediately said to have been verified by a call to the caretaker chairman of Makurdi local government, Hon.James Dwem who refuted their claims saying he is “not aware of such operations in the local government”.

The Acting Executive Chairman, Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), Mr Emmanuel Agema, who is in charge of tax collection and revenue generation in the state, reiterated his stand on zero tolerance for extortion, corruption and illegal tax collection.

Media Assistant to the Acting Executive Chairman of BIRS, Jacintha Benard, quoted Mr. Agema as saying that the Alia administration has no business pampering criminals in the state.

He later handed them over to the police for further investigation.