Hunters, Police Arrest 4 for Illegal Tax Collection In Benue

Men of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services (NHFSS), in collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force have arrested four suspected illegal tax collectors in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

The suspects were nabbed while extorting petty traders at the Lafia Park in Makurdi Local Government. They claimed to belong to a local government market committee constituted to collect revenue in the parks and markets.

However, their claim was immediately said to have been nullified by a call to the caretaker chairman of Makurdi Local Government, Hon.James Dwem, who refuted their claims saying he is “not aware of such operations in the local government”.