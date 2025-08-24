Hunpe Urges Tourism Stakeholders To Harness Sector For Dev’t

The Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area, Mr. Babatunde Hunpe, has called on tourism practitioners to leverage the sector for the development of their communities and residents of the council.

Hunpe made the appeal during the International Day for the Abolition of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition, organised by the council in collaboration with the Confederation of Badagry Tourism Practitioners.

According to him, Badagry is endowed with vast tourism potential that must be fully utilised for economic growth and community development.

“I am appealing to practitioners to work together, harmonise tourism activities, and celebrate them collectively.

“This will not only bring development to Badagry but also increase the GDP of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole. Visitors from across the world will come here, locals will earn from their trade, and everyone will benefit.

“In Olorunda LCDA, we have hotels and infrastructure. Badagry LGA has several tourist attractions, while Badagry West LCDA boasts land and beaches to welcome visitors,” he said.

Speaking on the significance of the symbolic Fitila Procession, Hunpe emphasised that the event was more than a commemoration.

“We are not only illuminating the dark memories of our past but also reaffirming the resilience, strength, and dignity of the Black race. This event is significant for us in Badagry, not just as a remembrance, but as a call to action.

“Badagry is blessed with heritage that is second to none—centuries-old monuments, sacred sites, cultural traditions, and a rich history that speaks to the world,” he added.

Hunpe, however, lamented that Badagry’s tourism treasures remain under-promoted and underutilised.

“Since assuming office, I have taken deliberate steps to chart a new course for tourism in Badagry by bringing all stakeholders under one umbrella—the Confederation of Badagry Tourism Practitioners.

“This platform is designed to harmonise our calendar, strengthen collaboration, and give coherence to our collective efforts,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Bonu Solomon, the lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, commended Hunpe for convening the meeting, describing it as a step toward unity and development in the tourism sector.

In his lecture, Prof. Yemi Adejumo of the Department of Architecture, University of Lagos, Akoka, advocated for Community-Based Tourism (CBT).

“This approach focuses on people, their natural resources, and their ability to package these resources into leisure products through a participatory process for visitors’ consumption.

“It will lead to socio-economic gains and a better quality of life,” Adejumo said.

Dr. Tunde Ajose, spokesperson for the CBTP, assured the chairman that the partnership between the council and practitioners would succeed in developing the tourism sector and the Badagry division.

He also commended Hunpe for “setting the pace” with the creation of a tourism department in the council.