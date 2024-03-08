Hunger: Wamakko Distributes Relief Materials To 500 Vulnerable Orphans In Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has distributed relief materials and cash to 500 orphans across the metropolis.

The Senator who was represented by the State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida distributed the cash and relief materials to the Orphans which are mostly children at the Senator Wamakko’s Sokoto North Senatorial office.

He said people who benefit should pray for the well-being of the Senator for him to continue with the good work.

He further called on the government and other stakeholders to put more effort into making the lives of vulnerable children a better one.

Items distributed include; bags of rice, blankets, mosquito nets, Native wrappers, children’s clothes, towels, and cash assistance.

At the event, the Foundation for Refugees Economic Empowerment also brought its Ramadan contribution as support for orphans from different areas in the metropolis.

Some of the beneficiaries interviewed expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for gracing them with such a gesture.

A beneficiary expressed her delight and appreciated Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for bringing succour to them.

The Chairman was assisted by Senator Wamskko’s aides, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and also the overseer of Senator Wamskko’s constituency office Almustapha Abubakar Alkali, Sulaiman Muhammad SA Student matters, and other APC members in the state.