HUNGER: Use Agriculture to Rescue Over 3M ‘Wasted’ Children in Nigeria –UNICEF

Nigeria’s present reality is compounded with the situation of child malnutrition. Only now is the country’s place in the malnutrition crisis becoming clearer. In this report, ISIOMA MADIKE, highlights the fact that pregnancy and infancy are the most important periods in the fight against this scourge. They are critical periods as mothers and babies need good nutrition to lay the foundation for the child’s future development. This story therefore focuses on how Agricultural sector can contribute to efforts to address malnutrition by exploring the government’s intervention in that sector such as fertilizer distribution and loans to boost food security

At present, about 17.7 million Nigerians are in dire need of food in Nigeria, and the number could increase to 25 million, if urgent action is not taken, according to the March 2023 Cadre Harmonisé, a Government-led and UNsupported food and nutrition analysis. Of the figure, about one million suffer from acute food insecurity, a term used to describe people who are hungry but do not know how the next meal will come.

Another three million children are said to be wasted, needing urgent attention, even as UNICEF begs for increased budgeting to curb menace. Continued conflict, climate change, inflation and rising food prices are other key drivers of this alarming trend, the Report added.

As processes for the 2023 budget commence, UNICEF has also urged the government of Nigeria to address the funding gap in nutrition by putting in more money to address the issues of malnutrition affecting under-five children in the country. The Cadre Report also revealed that the average reduction in stunting is only 1.4 per cent per year.

However, with just N11, 000, about ($14,00), Nigeria’s future could be saved through high-impact preventive interventions. Food access, it is noted, has been affected by persistent violence in the BAY North-East states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe together with armed banditry and kidnapping in states such as Katsina, Sokoto, Kaduna, Benue and Niger.

However, investments in agriculture such as improved irrigation and drought-tolerant crops reduce price and income variability can go a long way to addressing the malnutrition menace. Nutritionally improved crops give access to better diets, according to experts, while productivity gains are key to food security for households with poor access to food markets.

Other efforts to address malnutrition, the experts added, are for the government to walk its talk in distributing fertilizer and give out loans to farmers to boost production of foods. Under Global Financial Services & Systems (GFSS) Objective 1, if nutrition-sensitive approaches are applied, the agriculture sector can increase the availability of affordable, diverse, and nutritious foods, as well as generate opportunities for income growth among the poor, increasing their ability to afford these foods.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), widespread flooding in the 2022 rainy season damaged more than 676,000 hectares of farmlands, which diminished harvests and increased the risk of food insecurity for families across the country. Flooding, one of the effects of climate change and variability, also impacted Nigeria negatively within the period.

However, more extreme weather patterns affecting food security are anticipated before the end of the year, except urgent measures are put in place to curb the threatening menace. Already, the vulnerable, displaced populations are already struggling to survive a large-scale humanitarian crisis in which many of them need assistance.

Matthias Schmale, the Resident Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, was quoted to have said: “The food security and nutrition situation across Nigeria is deeply concerning. I have visited nutrition stabilisation centres filled with children who are fighting to stay alive. We must act now to ensure they and others get the lifesaving support they need.”

Given her insight into the nutrition situation in Nigeria, UNICEF Nutrition specialist, Nkeiru Enwelum, said of the 35 million under-five children in Nigeria, 12 million were stunted with 1 in every 3 children suffering from stunting, 3 million children were wasted and 23.5 million children were anemic.

According to her, the number of people suffering from hunger and food insecurity was likely to increase if nothing was done. Although Enwelum noted that Nigeria was on track in exclusive breastfeeding, the country was off track in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 on zero hunger by 2030. While revealing that malnutrition in Nigeria was widespread, the nutrition expert, quoting data, added that Lagos, Borno, Kaduna Katsina, and Kano states have the highest number of food insecure people in the country.

She said: “In terms of hunger and food insecurity, 17.7 million people are hungry in the country and that number can rise to 25 million if nothing is done. Out of this number, 1 million people are suffering from acute food insecurity. These 1 million people are undertaking negative coping mechanisms to be able to get food. You find most of them in the North-East where there is conflict and insecurity.”

UNICEF Communication Specialist, Geoffrey Njoku, during a recent two-day media dialogue on Nutrition Financing in Nigeria held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, regretted that the Nigerian government was not putting enough funds into nutrition. He said: “There are funding gaps that need to be filled. Government needs to put its own money into dealing with the issue of child nutrition in Nigeria as Children remain the most vulnerable to food insecurity.”

Naked kids with shrivelled frames are common sights in most Nigerian neighbourhoods. Their pictures cast a dark shadow over a rising Nigeria, where millions of children have in- adequate nutrients that nurture their tiny bodies. Many of them are skinny, listless and sick in their localities. If they survive, they will grow up shorter, weaker and less smart than their better-fed peers.

Some of them weigh 5 kg, about half of what they should. Others are light as a leaf. Out of ignorance, their mothers jab their protruding stomachs, infrequently. They live mostly in the remote areas and are usually within the age bracket of two years. Most of them are pipe-stem thin with rather large teeth jut from almost perpetually open mouths etched on a face with skull- tight skin and buzz-cut hair. They often grit their teeth when they talk.

However, it has been observed that most of the malnourished children come from Nigeria’s poorest groups where literacy is poor and poverty high. Their mothers are themselves often undernourished, forced into early marriages when they reach puberty, and give birth to underweight babies with weak immune systems. This is not surprising.

In many Nigerian neighbourhoods are children whose bones are popping out of their bodies. The sunken eyes, drooping faces, swollen bellies, chapped lips and wrinkled skins are commonplace in most states of the federation. This, typically, is the physical description of a child, who is malnourished. Due to lack of food and insufficient health supply, many children in Nigeria suffer from this heartbreaking malady.

But, Nigerians, as a minimum, deserve a life free from hunger, considering her resources. Unfortunately, both poverty and hunger have continued to haunt the country’s landscape. Hunger is both a cause and consequence of poverty, as people on low income tend to have worse diets, while people who lack adequate nutrition struggle harder to extricate themselves from poverty. The scary picture is the same all over.

Illiteracy or lack of awareness has, indeed, taken its toll on Nigerian kids. Mothers, in most communities, according to investigation, do not breastfeed their children well, chiefly because of ignorance or lack of nutrients in their own bodies. They often rely on offering buffalo milk and contaminated water, making their children prone to illnesses like diarrhea, which prevents nutrient absorption.

Almost as shocking as Nigeria’s high prevalence of child malnutrition is the country’s failure to reduce it. This is in spite of her supposed wealth. “It is a national shame. Child nutrition is a marker of the many things that are not going right for the poor masses,” said a nutritionist, who identified himself simply as John. But, it does appear that the country’s efforts at reducing the number of undernourished kids have been largely hampered by grinding poverty where many cannot afford the amount and types of food they need.

In addition, shoddy management of food stocks, over reliance on carbohydrate-rich food that fill the poor rather than truly nourish them in the country’s poorest rural settings, according to findings, have not only added to the problem but have worsened it. Despite the starvation crisis in some parts of the world, they somehow look good next to the malnourished Nigerians.

One of the major reasons for this is because the mothers are underweight themselves. They have to work all day even during their pregnancy, and with the very little food they get, they eventually drain out. The foetus, however, eats whatever they want when they are in the womb, but the lack of nutrition while they are growing up hits them as early as the age of two.

The ones who suffer this cannot afford necessary vitamins and iron tablets and thus grow weaker and weaker. If they are lucky, they do not have to suffer for a long time. Exclusive breastfeeding has also been recommended as the best method of feeding infants in the first six months of birth, though findings have shown signs of growth faltering in kids because women introduce their babies to artificial milk.

This unknowingly denies the newborns colostrum, the first yellowish milk produced by the breast which contains vitamins, minerals and protein that provide a substantial amount of antibodies. “Breast milk is composed of colostrum for the first few days. This colostrum is very rich in protein, phospholipid, cholesterol and immunoglobulin.

Effective brain development requires a good amount of protein. “To be able to mount a good defense mechanism, we need immunoglobulin; hence colostrum in the first few days is beneficial to the babies,” said, consultant family physician, Dr. Sodipo Oluwajimi. Former national president of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Osahon Enabulele, also said that many women do not believe that their babies can do without supplementary fluids.

Every woman, Enabulele said, can breastfeed. Unless there is something seriously wrong, the doctor insisted, a mother’s breasts are capable of producing sufficient milk. Dr. Abimbola Ajayi, Director of Nutrition, Lagos State Ministry of Health, once said: “We are often told that we are what we eat.

Not just that, food is what makes you and nutrition comes out of food and one thing we also know is that, if a person is not adequately nourished, the person is practically in no place to do much of anything. “We can make complementary foods from our locally available foods in such a way that they will be adequate in nutrients.

Complementary foods must be filled with key vitamins, minerals, the right energy and other essential nutrients to bridge the gap between what is provided by breast milk and nutrients needed by your growing baby,” he stated.