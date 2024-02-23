Hunger: Stop Hoarding, Exporting Food Items, Wamakko Warns Sokoto Traders

The former Governor of Sokoto State and APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has called on the traders to avoid hoarding food items for the interest of the public and for Allah’s mercies.

Wamakko who gave the warning in Sokoto urged the marketers to shun hoarding foodstuffs that cause more hardship to the lives of the people in the and by extension to the entire country.

He further explained that it is high time for the traders to fear Allah in their daily businesses and reduce hardship for the less privileged while conducting their business activities.

He frowned at those traders who export food items to other countries with the intention of getting higher profits.

He added that those hoarding and exporting foodstuffs should be advised to desist from such nefarious acts in the best interest of the public.

While charging the traders at Kara Market to stop the habit of refusing to offload goods when they were brought from some other parts of the country with the sole aim of making more profits.

He, however, urged them to offload all the food items brought to make the market competitive, hence forcing their prices to come down.

He called on Islamic scholars to intensify fervent prayers for Allah’s intervention in the menace.

The APC leader revealed that plans are underway by the Ahmad Aliyu-led government to provide welfare to traders, women, youths and other people of the state, which he said will certainly bring more succour to the lives of the public.

Sen. Wamakko returned to Sokoto alongside the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Commissioner for Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, Bello Abubakar Wamakko, APC Zonal Chairman, Sokoto Central Yahaya Buhari Siriddawa, other APC stalwarts and supporters in the state.