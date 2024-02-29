Hunger: Reps Ask FG to Improve Food Subsidies, Grants to Farmers

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Government to improve short-term food subsidies, assistance to farmers, especially those engaged in dry season farming, improved supply chain control to reduce wastage, and short-term price control. The House also resolved to convene a national food security and nutrition summit to address food shortages and nutrition dangers to find lasting solutions to the food crisis in the country. The decisions were taken following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Chike John Okafor (APC, Imo).

He said: “As we approach the farming season, it is imperative that we take immediate action to avert a worsening crisis and ensure the availability of food and the well-being of our citizens.” According to him, food scarcity in Nigeria poses a grave threat to the health and livelihoods of the people. Okafor said: “Also, aware of the various positive interventions by President Bola Tinubu and the commitment of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas in the 10th National Assembly Legislative agenda for the wellness and wellbeing of Nigerians, it is worthy to note that the rainy and farming season is fast approaching, and the looming spectre of food shortages looms large.

“Without adequate remedial measures in place, we risk plunging our country into deeper turmoil, with far-reaching social, economic, and political implications, hence the need for a purposeful gathering and more government import waivers for farming and agricultural equipment. “Worried that nutrition and food is the most important existential challenge in Nigeria today, because 24.9 million Nigerians are presently in an acute/critical stage of hunger, and this is considered to be an emergency, while 85.8 million Nigerians have insufficient food consumption and out of this number, 47.7 million Nigerians have a crisis or above crisis level in terms of food-based survival margin. “Also worried that peaceful protests are taking place now in some states with citizens groan- ing due to hunger and demanding immediate government intervention.”