Prominent Abuja-based human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has called President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the suspension of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) in light of the current hardships afflicting sufferings on Nigerians.

The recent protests in Niger, Kano, and Kogi, according to Adeyanju, have brought to light the seriousness of the crisis facing Nigerians and the pressing need for Tinubu to act decisively.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had last month halted the National Social Investment Programmes Agency NSIPA due to allegations of financial misconduct by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Halima Shehu.

Speaking on the development, Adeyanju issued a stern warning, saying Nigerians would suffer greatly if those programmes were to remain suspended.

He said: “While we acknowledge that the suspension of all administered programmes by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) was initiated as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged financial malfeasance by Halima Shehu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSIPA, we urge President Tinubu to recognize the dire consequences of the continued suspension on the lives of ordinary citizens.

“Reconsider the suspension of the national social investment programmes and take immediate steps to reinstate them.”