Hunger: Over 4000 Inmates Face Starvation In Edo IDP Camp

…As Food Scarcity Bites Harder

There are strong indications that inmates of the Home for the Needy Foundation, an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State may face starvation as managers of the camp are faced with acute food scarcity among the over 4, 000 persons being catered for in the shelter.

It was gathered that basic food items such as rice, beans, garri, yam and other grains are running out of supply occasioned by the worsening food crisis in the country.

This development has informed the appeal by the operators of the home, calling on the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Non-Governmental Organizations, the Nigeria Customs Services, NGO and faith-based groups to come to the rescue of the home.

The once lively camp bustling with activities is now a shadow of itself as the management and the founder make frantic efforts in anticipation of where the next meal to feed the thousands of hungry IDPs will come from.

Founder of International Christian Centre, Home of the Needy, Uhogua, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho said the camp is in desperate need of food items, school fees for students and other consumables.

Folorunsho, in tears, said, “We have been fasting for days now due to food shortages. Last week, we just did our three days of fasting and this week I don’t just want to push the students anymore. It was quite difficult, there was no food, so we all came together and turned the fasting into prayers. The fasting we did last week was Thursday, Friday and Saturday, they believe that God will change the situation.

“I must say that this is one of the most difficult periods for us in terms of meeting the food needs of the IDPs. I could barely sleep every night hearing the cries of the children because of hunger. We need urgent help”.

” That is why I’m appealing to NEMA. SEMA Nigeria Custom Services, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and others to come to our aid.

One of the IDPs, Andrew Joseph, also joined the Coordinator of the camp to appeal to spirited members of the public, government and others to come to the aid of the camp.

Recall that the camp last year celebrated some students who bagged first class from various Nigerian universities. The camp is home to over 4, 000 IDP’s including children, men, women, widows and students from different ethnic groups in Nigeria.