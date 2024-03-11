Hunger: Open Land Borders To Ease Suffering, Gov. Yusuf Tells Tinubu

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency consider the reopening of the county’s borders for the importation of foodstuff to alleviate the suffering of the Nigerian masses.

The appeal was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa shortly after receiving the Controller General of the Nigerian Customs Service Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi at Government House in Kano.

Gov. Yusuf lamented the critical condition of hunger and starvation in the country which was caused by the rampant hike in the price of commodities in the Country.

“We wish to appreciate the President’s intervention in the ongoing national food initiative which he considers Kano as the host for the initiative to be launched believing that the programme will cushion the effects of food scarcity if implemented”

According to the Governor, another immediate intervention that can make food available and affordable to our teaming population is for the Federal Government to consider the reopening of the borders and allow free importation of commodities.

During the meeting with the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, in his office, Governor Yusuf emphasized the prevalent hardships faced by the populace, particularly during the sacred month of Ramadan, underscoring the necessity of opening the borders to alleviate their distress.

He also expressed satisfaction with the Customs Service’s initiative to commence the distribution of food items to the citizens of Kano amidst the prevailing hardships and hunger experienced by many, urging the Customs Service to ensure that this benevolent act reaches those most affected.

Furthermore, the Governor assured the Customs Service of his unwavering support in all aspects, particularly those that would yield positive outcomes for Kano and Nigeria at large.

In his remarks, Adeniyi reiterated the significance of fortifying the bond between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Kano community, emphasizing the Service’s deeper commitment to collaboration and mutual understanding.

He pledged to implement policies aimed at refining business processes and fostering engagement with stakeholders.

While in Kano interacting with various stakeholders, CG Adeniyi also stated that the Service had made comprehensive arrangements to address the current challenges of food scarcity and hardship in Kano by distributing essential food items to the state’s residents.