Hunger: NLC Protest Economic Hardship In Benin

Thousands of members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), On Tuesday, took to the streets of Benin City, the Edo State capital, to express their frustration and disappointment over the current economic hardship and cost of living in the country.

The protest was a result of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to implement measures against the widespread hardship.

According to reports, the meeting between the federal government and the NLC on the night before the protest ended in a deadlock, and the union vowed to kick off the protest as planned.

The NLC members, in their numbers, also stormed the government house in G.R.A. to make their grievances known and called on the government to do the needful.

The protesters were reportedly protesting the government’s alleged failure to implement agreements reached between both parties on October 2, 2023, following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The NLC members accused the government of reneging on its promises to improve the economy and create job opportunities for the teeming masses.

The protesters were peaceful and orderly, as they marched through the streets of Benin City, chanting slogans and carrying placards with inscriptions such as “No to economic hardship” and “Government must act now.” The police were on hand to maintain law and order, and there were no reports of violence or arrests.

The protest was a clear indication of the frustration and disappointment felt by many Nigerians over the current economic situation in the country, and it is hoped that the government will take the necessary steps to address their concerns and improve the lives of the people.

When visiting the scene of the protest at the government house, protesters were seen in groups discussing the negative effects of the high cost of goods and services in the country.

One of the protesters Mr. Kingsley Amadasun said, “You media people should help us reach out to the government. The economic situation of the country is becoming unbearable.

“We are tired of the increasing cost of food-stuff, transportation and other items. President Tinubu should take the bull by horns and address the situation.” He said.