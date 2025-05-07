Hunger: Let’s Rise Up, Meet Expectations Of Nigerians, Akpabio Tells Lawmakers

Share

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has urged lawmakers to rise up and meet the expectations of Nigerians, while also urging them to be guided by patriotism in the discharge of their legislative duties.

Akpabio, who made the call at the resumption of plenary yesterday, said much had transpired in the nation while the National Assembly was on break.

He said: “The rising cost of living, the instability in the energy sector, and the persisting insecurity in parts of the nation, all these demands not just attention but legislative action.

“Legislative action to support the great work the executive arm led by President Bola Tinubu is doing to fix the myriad of challenges which besiege our nation.

“In the South-East and North-West, communities still battle criminality and terrorism, in the North-Central, farmers and herders still seek protection and justice.

“And in the South-South, the questions of environmental equity and resource fairness remain unresolved. “These are not just news headlines, they are the bleeding wounds of the republic.

“Our people look to us, not for rhetoric, but for rescue, but I believe that there is no river we cannot cross if we put our trust in God and faith in the people He has ordained to lead us in both the Executive and Legislative Arms of our government.

“The reform of our electoral and judicial systems, and the role of the legislature in sustaining democracy, these are not idle conversations; they are the heartbeat of our democratic future.

“My distinguished colleagues, let us make no mistake, we are under watch, the people are watching, the world is watching, our constituents are watching, and history is silent, but the unsleeping is watching.

“No test must find us wanting, no challenge must catch us unprepared. Let every vote we cast, every motion we raise, and every oversight we conduct bear the fingerprints of integrity and patriotism.”

Akpabio said the task ahead of the National Assembly this session was solemn and historic. According to him, the senate will be examining bills critical to national stability, on security reform, economic resilience, education, technology, and youth empowerment.

He said: “Our committees will delve into oversight functions that could unlock the performance potential of many MDAs. “Let us carry out our duties with the spirit of statesmen, not partisans, let us elevate debate over division.

Let us govern with grace, not grudge.” He said the senate had not forgotten the hopes of Nigerians, their hardships and their hunger for change.

“We are here refreshed in spirit, renewed in resolve to build a nation where peace is not an illusion, and progress is not a promise, but a pattern.

Share