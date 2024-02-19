Hunger: Katsina moves to enforce ban on food hoarding

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has approved the establishment of a 27-member committee to enforce the ban on hoarding of food items and rent-seeking. A statement from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government said this yesterday.

The government recently outlawed hoarding of food items and other essential commodities in the state. It said the task force is mandated to ensure strict compliance with the extant Food Security Promotion Order in the state and identify individuals engaged in hoarding grains