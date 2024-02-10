Hunger: Katsina Gov Creates Taskforce On Food Prices

In response to the soaring food prices across the country, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has called for an enlarged emergency security meeting in the state as he revealed his plan to form a task force.

Governor Radda who expressed concern about the nation’s skyrocketing food prices said his administration was aware of the struggles the people in the state were facing.

Speaking at the meeting which took place at the Government House in Katsina, the governor labelled the nation’s escalating food problem as “artificial shortages” brought on by a few disloyal people, calling for important decisions.

The dignitaries at the meeting include the Emirs of Daura and Katsina, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, and Alhaji Abdulmummuni Kabir Usman, respectively.

Others include the state’s security chief, a few members of the state executive council, representatives of religious organizations, and heads of associations that deal with the production and sale of grains.

In a statement issued by Dr. Bala Salisu Zango, the commissioner for information and culture, it was said that forming a “Task Force Committee” with members and duties to be disclosed shortly was one of the decisions made.

The statement said; “Mallam Dikko Umar Radda said the government will take all measures to ensure that people get some relief.

He further revealed that his administration is a people-oriented government and therefore, and will use all possible ways to contain the situation and bring the prices down.”