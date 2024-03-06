Hunger in the land and Tinubu’s grace

Dear Editor,

I am over 72 years old. As far as I can recollect, it is almost unknown that such a thing as the hunger and the hardship being experienced by citizens today in Nigeria ever happened. The pains of subsidy removal increase daily. In fact, of course, the army has remained loyal and the people’s endurance stretched to breaking point. I have serious doubts about whether Nigeria can prosper under the present dispensation. What is beyond doubt is that most of our current political leaders in government are utterly incompetent. Nigeria without doubt is blessed with untapped rich and abundant natural resources.

The incompetent political leadership has impoverished a once prosperous country under true federalism. Lack of planning is directly responsible for the current woes. Subsidy is gone without planning for the fallout. President Bola Tinubu’s grace is not sufficient for Nigerians. The sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s grace and brains would have been sufficient for us had we known. But alas! We are yet to find another whose feet fit his golden shoes. Now, Nigerians are reeling from the pangs of hunger.

John R. Jimoh writes from Mowe, Ogun State.

Nigeria’s greatest hour Dear Editor With all the current challenges in Nigeria, it may seem inappropriate to claim this as the country’s finest hour, yet such terrible crises often spark the creative and innovative energies needed to generate progress in quantum leaps.

This could be Nigeria’s finest hour if we respond appropriately instead of reacting negatively to the present troubles. The incumbent government’s efforts are commendable, but the pervasive issue of corruption will undermine its effectiveness. We have been to the brink and back many times before but the nation needs to understand that things are different this time around. Beyond our local challenges, we are being buffeted by seismic upheavals triggered by political forces that upset the delicate balances that uphold our nation. There is no going back now, and we will either seize this opportunity to rewrite our own story or continue our drift towards a painful end. This is the hour for the wise counsel of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, who prescribed the use of, “eternal truths,” in his prophetic assessment on October 7, 1960.

This is not something that any of the past governments could have done as the political class of African nations was never wired to uphold integrity. This is where burdened national elders like Shyngle Wigwe, Yayale Ahmed and the like, have a role to play in the synergy of tested elder statesmen and tried patriots who can communicate the finer points of “eternal truths” to the younger generations. It is said that everything rises and falls with leadership but the truth is that “effective communication” is the real key to sustained success. Government cooperation would be a plus but most politicians are too fixated on the next election to be visionary.

To deploy “eternal truths” as prescribed by Tafawa Abubakar Balewa the nation must first undergo a profound shift to embrace “critical thought”. Through history, the best of African leaders, have been candles in the wind – unable to extend lasting legacies beyond their term. Our inability to mathematise enquiry has hindered African progress in general. Mathematisation can help standardise governance templates and provide practical solutions to complex issues. Take the issue of food security