Hunger: Gombe, Jigawa Set Up Palliative Committees To Avert Stampede

The Gombe and Jigawa governments have constituted committees to prevent stampedes during the distribution of food items to the underprivileged. The committees are designed to decentralise distribution, guard against the diversion of commodities, and protect lives and property during the exercise. Officials of the states’ humanitarian and social welfare agencies stated this while responding to a survey on palliative distribution in Bauchi, Dutse and Gombe.

The development came against the backdrop of a stampede during palliative distribution exercises, resulting in the loss of lives and property in parts of the country. Authorities in Bauchi had confirmed seven persons dead and many others injured during the alms stampede, while one other person was killed, and large-scale looting of food items was reported in Kebbi in the past two weeks.

The trend prompted state governments and social welfare programme agencies to adopt proactive measures to address the menace. In Jigawa, the government constituted state, local, and ward-level committees to sanitise the palliative distribution exercise.

