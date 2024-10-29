Hunger: FG Targets 600,000 Farmers To Boost Food Production

Share

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said the government is supporting 600,000 farmers to farm about one million hectares next month to produce wheat as well as plant rice in January and February to boost food production and check inflation.

He said this at the IMF/ World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC according to a statement yesterday. The minister said the government is taking pre-emptive steps by focusing on collecting wet season harvest and identifying small-scale farmers to ensure a good dry season harvest.

According to him, the government believes with better harvests, the inflation rate would fall, given that food is responsible for 50 per cent of the Consumer Price Index. Edun said: “One of the key things that we are focusing on at this particular time is ensuring that we dutifully collect the wet season harvest, which is under- way at the moment.

In addition, we have diligently identified the smallscale farmers to ensure we have a good dry season harvest, which will lead to increased outputs of food, increased availability and increased affordability.”

The minister added: “We need to remember that food represents 50 per cent of the Consumer Price index. “So, success in this area will help to drive down inflation in addition to all the other measures that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, using data, using evidence-based information to fight inflation is implementing.

“When you put all that together, it will go well to fight the rate of inflation, which will automatically line things up, as we have seen from the examples of advanced countries.”

Also speaking, the Senate’s Inter-Parliamentary Committee Chairman, Jimoh Ibrahim, advocated the need for the Federal Government to issue poor Nigerians with food vouchers, as a means of tackling hunger in the country.

He observed that food vouchers would be more effective in addressing the food supply challenges of poor Nigerians than the current cash transfer initiative of the present administration.

