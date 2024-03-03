Hunger: FCT Residents Loot NEMA Warehouse

Following the ongoing economic realities, some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reportedly looted a warehouse of the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria (NEMA).
Sunday Telegraph gathered that the warehouse located in Karimo, Phase 3 of the FCT, Abuja, was raided early on Sunday morning and food with other supplies were taken away by the residents.
The Nigeria Police Force has sent officers to the scene in order to secure the premises and scatter the looters.
Josephine Adeh, a spokesman for the FCT Police Command, acknowledged the event and stated that everything had been brought under control.
“The situation is now under control,” she said.