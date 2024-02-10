Hunger: Dangote Pledges To Ease Economic Burden in Kano

President of Dangote Conglomerate, Alh. Aliko Dangote has pledged to support social policies and human development initiatives of the government, targeted to ameliorate the economic burden in Kano State.

Dangote made the pledge when he met with Governor Abba Yusuf at the government house in Kano on Friday and acknowledged that the common man could hardly survive the present state of inflation in the nation.

Specifically, Dangote promised to support Kano to improve health, education and empowerment of less privileged struggling to live.

“We are here first of all to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. I want to assure you of our support throughout your administration, maybe not only four years but eight years.

“Kano is home even though the MC address me as the richest black man but you can address me as Kano indigene. I am your subject and you can always call on me for cooperation to see how do we develop Kano.

“And going forward we really need to see how we can develop areas of health, education, empowerment, how do we assist the government because government cannot do it alone”.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Dangote further added: “I want to assure you that we would continue to support you not because I am from Kano but because I know your intentions are good.

“You have the mandate of the people and I know that it is very difficult for any human being to clap with the two hands now. For now, you will be the right hand, and we will be your left hand, together we shall clap.

“So be rest assured that we would support you and support your administration and we want to tell you that we would continue to pray for your success because your success is ours. I am sorry for coming this late because I supposed to have been hear before now but I am being traveling alot.

“Not that we took the government for granted because I really want to have enough time to come and tell you that we believe in your administration and we are ready to support you”. Dangote assured.

On his part, Governor Yusuf Yusuf solicited the support of the oil magnet for the establishment of an independent power plant to revive the ailing industries and boost the economic strength of the state.

Similarly, the Governor told Dangote Kano dearly needed the establishment of a sickle cell hospital to provide free medication for the patients.

Besides, the Governor pleaded on the business tycoon for the completion of the gigantic projects initiated by Dangote Foundation which include Accident and Emergency ward, Surgical and Theatre complex and maternity/ pediatric building all in Murtala Muhamnad Specialists Hospital.

He noted that as the proud indigene of the state, Alhaji Dangote is capable and willing to execute as many projects as possible which is why ” I am using the opportunity to solicit and appeal for alot from him to the people of the state”.

Governor Yusuf added, “I want to make a passionate appeal to you to extend your hands of assistance by completing the gigantic projects initiated by your foundation which include the Accident and Emergency ward, Surgical and Theatre complex and maternity/ Pediatric building all in Murtala Muhamnad Specialists Hospital ” the governor further appealed.

In the area of infrastructural development, the governor Expressed the need for Dangote to assist in the provision of modern road construction, Housing, community development as well as human capital development among others.

While appreciating the kind gesture of Aliko Dangote in the area of education and healthcare development, especially in the eradication of the poliomyelitis, the governor gave the assurance that whatever form of support was given, it would be used judiciously.