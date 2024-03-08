Hunger: Customs Engages Big Grains Markets To Stop Exportation

The Nigeria Customs Service is deploying new strategies to tackle hunger and lack of Food across the Nation, as it’s engaged Big Grains Markets across the country to ensure that they shun exportation and hoarding of Commodities.

Speaking as part of his strategic engagement on the distribution of seized Grains stored at Custom facilities, across Nigeria, the Comptroller General of the Service, Bashir Adeniyi Adewale, said in Kano, Friday, that President Tinubu, has given them matching order to ensure that excessive hoarding and illegal Exportation of the grains are curtail.

He said as the Comptroller General of Customs, his duty and responsibility is to eliminate anything that will impede Economic Growth and Development, and also cause hunger and starvation amongst Nigerians.

“Our mandates apart from protecting Boarders is to ensure the protection of Agricultural inputs as very essential elements of National powers which ensured Food Security because hunger is essential elements of chaos and uncertainties”.

He said recent happenings called for urgent actions to eliminate food Insecurity across Nigeria and the Fundamental aspect of what they do is the enforcement of the extent Laws that prohibit food items from exportation, which are Beans, Cassava, Rice and sogum.

He added that the Nigeria Custom is maintaining a vigilant eye to ensure the actualization of the protection of Food items that have been excessively exported leaving the Citizens languishing in hunger and starvation.

Mr. Bashir, notes that recently over 120 Trucks of essential Food items were seized all over the Country, and those seized items are part of what they are distributing across the Federation.

“I’m emphasizing that we are directed by President Tinubu to take all measures to reduce the problems of the high price of food items in the markets and that some Food items should be released back to the Markets, the second pillar is the released and disposed of seized food items to Nigerians”.

“We are leveraging our support from some strategic Companies that used food items as part of their production materials, Customs have been charged to have engagement with the Companies and that the strategic grains are released to the market rather than the Companies”.

In the same vein, the CG notes that they are taking serious measures to ensure that farmers are allowed to harness their grains and take them to the markets themselves rather than the usual way where Companies would come and buy everything.

He explained that They are engaging those who operate big grains markets to stop exporting these goods outside the Country. Reiterated that they are committed to upholding the laws to ensure the strategic development of the Country, and appeal to border community leaders to work with the Customs.

“We are aware that some legal markets are operating at the borders but warned that their operations those not hamper the national growth. Customers recognize that Communities around Borders are valuable stakeholders, so they put six projects at the Boarders provisions of school and health sectors.

” Custom is looking beyond the use of force in thi excise, operational orders would be released with the Security Agencies including the Army, Police joining forces with the Customs to achieve results”, he added.