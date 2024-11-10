Hunger Crisis: Teriba, others task FG on food security, exchange rate stability

Share

About a couple of weeks ago, a video surfaced online about a family of six (man and wife and four children), in a community in Imo State; the four children were looking very terribly malnourished and in a state of ill-health. Their look was a sad reminder of the ‘Kwoshoko’ the disease caused by malnutrition which reportedly killed millions of children and aged Igbo people during the unfortunate Nigeria-Biafra Civil War of the 1969-70.

However, the good news is that about a week after that video, another one emerged showing the children and their parents looking well nourished, healthy and well dressed in new clothes. This was because the voiceover in the video was made possible through communal effort. The attention of the community was attracted by the first video, spurring them to organize and send the family to the hospital, where it was disclosed the hospital management was overwhelmed by pity, charged below their professional fee. When the family was discharged from the hospital, the family was further provided with some funds for their upkeep and to start any trade they can go into. Experts told Sunday Telegraph that the case reported in Imo State is a clear picture of what millions of Nigerians are passing through in the country today as citizens struggle to navigate through the untold economic hardship the twin policy of Naira devaluation and high energy cost (fuel and electricity) has brought upon the country. Abuja, Lagos, 25 other states to face food crisis According to a report by Cadre Harmonisé (CH) approximately 33.1 million people, including 514,474 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and most states of the country are projected to experience a food crisis or worse (CH Phase 3) between June and August 2025. The states identified as being affected include Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Taraba, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Kebbi, Niger, and Benue. The report also highlighted that Cross River, Enugu, Edo, Abia, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Ogun, and Rivers will be affected. The CH report, a food and nutrition security analysis produced by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security with technical support from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and other partners, released also noted that about 25 million people, including 422,686 IDPs, are currently in a state of food crisis or worse from October to December 2024. Regional breakdown of crisis levels projected that an estimated 1.3 million people are expected to face a food crisis in Adamawa, 2,000,000 in Borno while approximately 1.6 million people are projected to face critical food shortages mid-2025. The CH report also highlighted severe malnutrition levels in North-East and NorthWest regions, estimating that nearly 5.44 million children aged 0-59 months are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition from May 2024 to April 2025.

This figure includes 1.8 million cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and 3.7 million cases of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). Additionally, about 787,000 pregnant and lactating women are expected to need urgent nutrition support. From May to September 2024, it revealed that more than half of the 133 Local Government Areas (LGAs) analysed were classified as IPC Acute Malnutrition (AMN) Phase 3 or higher. Northeast Nigeria had 10 LGAs in IPC AMN Phase 4 (Critical) and 21 in Phase 3 (Serious), while in Northwest 24 local government areas were classified as critical and 29 as serious. The report however attributed the malnutrition crisis to factors such as insufficient food quantity and quality, inadequate feeding practices, poor health services, high disease prevalence, and low health-seeking behaviour. It further noted that economic challenges, compounded by food insecurity, limited water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, and security issues from ongoing conflict and displacement, are exacerbating the crisis. Key drivers of food and nutrition insecurity, it said, are high cost of food and non-food items, climate shocks, and rising fuel prices which are currently affecting household food consumption and livelihoods. FAO Nigeria and ECOWAS representative, Tofiq Braimah, stressed that Nigeria is facing “unprecedented times affecting livelihoods and food and nutrition security of vulnerable populations.” He noted that the CH workshops aim to assess food security data to identify at-risk populations and propose measures to prevent food crises or further escalation. Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Temitope Fashedemi noted that with the spike in fuel prices, transportation costs have soared, squeezing farmers profit margins and potentially driving up food prices for consumers. Fashedemi also noted that these challenges and the daunting insecurity situation which has continued to threaten Nigeria’s food and nutrition security, have led to disruptions in food system (food production, distribution, marketing and even stocking mechanisms), resulting in poor consumption patterns among several households especially, in areas affected by insecurity. U N warns of impending severe hunger Coming on heels of the Cadre Harmonisé report, the United Nations has issued a warning about an impending crisis of severe hunger and famine in Nigeria and other regions, driven by conflict, climate change, and economic stress.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WPF) recently published the “Hunger Hotspots” report, which highlights the devastating impact of conflict, climate change, and economic instability on food security across the world. The causes of food insecurity in Africa are complex and multifaceted. Some of the key factors include Conflict and political instability, Climate change, Poverty and inequality and rapidly expanding population growth. The chief economist of the World Food Programme, Arif Husain, notes that the intensifying impacts of conflict and climate change are leading to a surge in hunger levels in some nations. The rating divided the 16 listed countries into three categories. In this classification, Nigeria leads Category 2 which is described as Hotspots of Very High Concern. “So, you have conflict impacts, climate impacts in the same countries, as well as both the combination of the two turns into economic devastation for people,” Husain said. The UN’s annual report on food security and nutrition warns that Africa is poised to overtake Asia as the continent with the highest prevalence of hunger by 2030. Currently, Asia has the largest number of hungry people, with 384.5 million individuals facing hunger in 2023, compared to Africa’s 298.4 million. However, the report notes a worrying trend of rising undernourishment in Africa, where 20.4 per cent of the population lacks access to nutritious food, and predicts that Africa will soon have the highest number of people experiencing hunger. Nigeria’s inflation, food security and impact of currency devaluation Senior Lecturer, Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt (RSUST) Dr Ikechi Agbugba, noted that Nigeria’s inflation which resumed an upward swing in September 2024 to 32.70 per, with the food inflation rising to 37.77 per cent, portends danger for the economy. ” No doubt, the impact of inflation is noticed in almost every activity across the food value chain. The overall impact on the agriculture sector will definitely transcend from the increase in the cost of production to the reduction in purchasing power.

Thus, further increasing food prices and drastically reducing the standard of living.” He stated that there is a clear indication that the price of food items is what is driving the high inflation rate in Nigeria He noted that subsidy removal and Naira devaluation pushed food inflation to the current levels, worsening inflationary pressures in the country. Truly, prices of food resulted in the Consumer Price Index surging to 27 per cent in September, as indicated by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS). Agbugba further identified food and nutritional insecurity, as well as climate change issues as major variables that lower incomes and increase food prices in the country; adding that these challenges have put food out of the reach of many Nigerians. He said that the country is at the crossroads of one of the greatest challenges of our time: “How do we end hunger? The government has to tackle insecurity across the country which is making it difficult for farmers to go to their farm and invest more in agriculture,” he said. Also speaking, the CEO of Economic Associates (EA), Dr Ayo Teriba, said that the solution to Nigeria’s rising inflation and high energy cost, including high cost of food is the stabilization of the exchange rate. According to him, all the government needs to do to stablise the exchange rate is to raise the foreign reserves to the required levels and the fall in the value of the Naira will stop. His words: “If you like, raise the MPR by 100 per cent; if you like, raise the CRR by 100 per cent, it is not going to stabilise the exchange rate and if the exchange rate is not stable, inflation will not come down. I have said it before, and this is an opportunity to say it again, you don’t have to hike MPR or hike CRR; just go and raise the reserves, just whatever you need to do to raise the reserves, do it. Nations go out of their way to raise their reserves because that is what drives exchange rate stability.”

On the high cost of fuel, he said, “Fuel is not sold in dollars in Nigeria. It is sold in Naira and Naira is a function of the exchange rate. If your exchange rate had remained at the President Goodluck Jonathan administration era’s rate of N160 per dollar, you would not be talking about whether it is higher than international price because even at the current price of about N1, 000, it is below $1. Let’s not confuse ourselves. Let’s not multiply conversations on other variables, as if they are separate. They’re not. The pump price of fuel, food prices, inflation etcetera are all reflecting the instability in the exchange rate of the Naira; they are all functions of the exchange rate. Stabilise the exchange rate and all those issues about price of goods, pump price, etc will evaporate. If you are selling the petrol at one dollar, you will be selling it at about N1600 per liter; but at the current price, it is below a dollar per liter but because of the exchange rate issue, it is too high for us as citizens,” Dr Teriba stressed.

Share

Please follow and like us: