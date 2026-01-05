Hunger Crisis: LOSDI Increases Aid To Nigeria, Other Countries

The Long-Term Solution for Destitute Initiative (LOSDI) has launched a regional response to the escalating hunger crisis in West Africa, following the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) warning that 16 countries, including Nigeria, are on the brink of severe hunger and food insecurity.

LOSDI, a non-governmental organization with over two decades of experience, described the FAO alert as a clear and urgent call for coordinated, decisive, and sustained intervention to avert a deepening humanitarian emergency, particularly among children, displaced persons, and other vulnerable populations.

In a statement marking the launch of its renewed hunger response agenda, LOSDI unveiled plans to roll out a series of large-scale humanitarian and development interventions targeted at out-of-school children, destitute individuals, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and other at-risk groups across West Africa.