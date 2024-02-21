Hunger: ASUU Warns Tinubu Aganist Pushing Nigeria Into Anarchy

Following the economic hardship bedevilling the country, the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU), Kano State Zone has warned President Bola Tinubu that the country is heading towards anarchy as a result of widespread famine and hunger among Nigerians.

This was as it cautioned the Federal Government against endorsement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank’s neo-liberal policies.

Dr. Abdulkadir Muhammad, the ASUU’s Kano Zone Coordinator stated this during an emergency news conference held on Wednesday in Kano

He said: “We, as intellectuals, will not join in the current protests across the country, but rather, we will team up with civil society organisations and NGOs to compel the government to drop the policies.”

“We will use all available legal means to compel the government to drop these anti-people IMF-World Bank policies, because the nation, whether you like it or not, is drafting gradually into anarchy while the President and his teams are making excuses.

“Therefore, ASUU calls on the President Tinubu-led administration to immediately set in motion the process of upward-reviewing and signing of the Nimi Briggs Committee’s renegotiated draft agreement as a mark of goodwill and to forestall industrial crisis and restore hope for Nigeria’s public universities.”