Hunger: APC Replies PDP, LP, Says Tinubu Is Just Few Month Old In Office

Following the comment credited to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) over hunger protest in Niger and other part of the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday knocked the opposition parties for criticising President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The ruling party in a statement issued by the spokesperson, Felix Morka said President Tinubu deserves some accolades following its achievements in just a few months in office.

Morka who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today urged the opposition political parties to provide enduring solutions to the challenges facing the nation instead of merely complaining.

He, however, expressed his concern that the opposition’s role should not be limited to condemnation, emphasizing the need for more substantial actions.

He said: “The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, also campaigned to undertake some of the reforms the President Bola Tinubu government is undertaking.”

Morka mentioned that the Nigerian government was well-informed about the difficulties encountered by its citizens and emphasized the need for patience, highlighting the recent establishment of the Tinubu administration.

“This government is not one year. We are a few months old. Look at the inputs under this government. The bold steps they have taken to tackle these fundamental problems,” Morka said, opining that the difficulties were temporary routes to getting the country working.