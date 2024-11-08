Hunger Alleviation: Alia Acknowledges Role Of Food Technology Centre

Share

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia yesterday acknowledged the active role played by the Centre For Food Technology and Research (CEFTER) in alleviating hunger, driving economic diversification development, and empowering smallholder farmers describing it as the backbone of African economies.

He said this at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Centre for Food Technology and Research (CEFTER), Benue State University Makurdi.

The governor, represented by Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management Frederick Ikyaan, said the event is more than a reflection of time passed as well as an expression of sustained excellence, resilience, and commitment to addressing one of the most critical challenges facing West Africa and Central Africa – post-harvest food losses.

He noted that from the inception of CEFTER as one of the 17th Africa Centres of Excellence supported by the World Bank, CEFTER was entrusted with a mission that transcends academic boundaries and ventures into practical, life-changing interventions, adding that over the past decade, the Centre has not only fulfilled but exceeded these expectations, positioning itself as a source of innovation and impact.

