Hunger: AfDB helps Nigeria with $134m to cultivate rice, others

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is backing Nigeria with $134 million to cultivate 300,000 hectares each of rice and maize, 150,000 hectares of cassava and 50,000 hectares of soya beans in the 2024 planting season. President Akinwunmi Adesina said this after visiting the Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA) at Bayero University Kano (BUK) at the weekend. Adesina said: “This March, the AfDB is supporting Nigeria to cultivate 118,000 hectares of heat-tolerant varieties of wheat and another 150,000 hectares of maize. “We live in an era of climate change and yet only three per cent of African agriculture is under irrigation.

We have to make sure we help our farmers with information that is timely and appropriate. “We have no alternative but to adapt to climate change; adopt better ways of using water, particularly in the cultivation of dry land crops that are more resilient and tolerant.’’ He added that AfDB would provide grants for the CDA and collaborate with it to become a centre used for prediction of weather patterns and the gathering of information that would make farmers to plan better.

The AfDB chief said: “We will work with the centre to become one of the centres of excellence in technology. “We will also support youths to develop their business ideas into reality with our 20,000-dollar grant on `Agri Pitch’ and `Agri Hacking.’’’ Adesina commended Vice-Chancellor Sagir Adamu-Abbas, and the CDA Director Jibrin Mohammed-Jibrin for assisting farmers with access to technology in the face of climate change.