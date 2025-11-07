Hunger: ActionAid Urges NCAFS To Prioritise Investment In Key Areas

ActionAid Nigeria has called on the National Council on Agriculture and Food Security (NCAFS) to prioritise investment in key agricultural areas capable of reducing poverty, eradicating hunger, and promoting economic growth.

Mr Azubike Nwokoye, Food Systems Specialist at ActionAid Nigeria, made the call at the 47th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Food Security (NCAFS) in Kaduna recently. The meeting was convened by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria and other stakeholders.

The theme was “Food Sovereignty and Food Security in an Era of Renewed Hope”. Nwokoye listed critical areas needing investment as access to credit, labour-saving technologies, post-harvest loss reduction, extension services, youth and women participation, agroecology, rural infrastructure, and agricultural produce transportation.

He expressed concern that only 20 per cent of smallholder farmers across the 36 states and the FCT have access to credit, saying the percentage was extremely low and inadequate. “Farmers need easy and affordable access to credit to expand production and innovate.

“This will go a long way in ensuring food security and sovereignty nationwide,” he added. Nwokoye decried the poor state of extension services and access to demonstration farms, noting that only 5.26 per cent of farmers currently have access to demonstration plots for learning.

“Post-harvest losses remain high, only 18 per cent of smallholder farmers have access to storage facilities, while just 9.6 per cent enjoy reliable transportation within rural communities”.

He said poor infrastructure continues to hinder farmers’ ability to transport produce to markets, saying: “Investment in rural infrastructure and market access, which currently stands below 40 per cent, is essential”.

Nwokoye also expressed concern over the high level of youth unemployment, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics showing that 50.8 million young people remain unemployed across the country.