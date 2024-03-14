Hunger: 4,000 Inmates Face Starvation in Edo IDP Camp

There are strong indications that inmates of the Home for the Needy Foundation, an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, may face starvation as managers of the camp are faced with acute food scarcity among the over 4, 000 persons being catered for in the shelter.

It was gathered that basic food items such as rice, beans, garri, yam and other grains are running out of supply due to the worsening food crisis in the country. Consequently, operators of the home are appealing to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, non-governmental organisations, Nigeria Custom Services, and faith-based groups to come to their rescue. The once lively camp is now a shadow of itself as both management and its founder are running around in search of a meal to feed the thousands of hungry IDPs.